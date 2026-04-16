Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,888 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Expand Energy worth $56,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,976,035. This represents a 2.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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