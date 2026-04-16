Alistair Sporck Sells 2,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) VP Alistair Sporck sold 2,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $134,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,512.80. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $75.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 2.28.

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Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AEHR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 26.7% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Aehr Test Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price-target action — A recent note bumped AEHR’s price target up substantially (reported as a 48.62% increase to $55.08), signaling renewed analyst interest that can attract buyers. AEHR price target increase

Analyst support and price-target action — A recent note bumped AEHR’s price target up substantially (reported as a 48.62% increase to $55.08), signaling renewed analyst interest that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum — The 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day (a “golden cross”), which tends to draw momentum and technical traders into the name. Technical outlook after golden cross

Technical momentum — The 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day (a “golden cross”), which tends to draw momentum and technical traders into the name. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed fundamentals — AEHR recently beat EPS estimates marginally (reported ($0.05) vs. ($0.07) expected) but missed revenue expectations, leaving fundamentals mixed and giving analysts a range of views. Quarterly results and analyst notes

Mixed fundamentals — AEHR recently beat EPS estimates marginally (reported ($0.05) vs. ($0.07) expected) but missed revenue expectations, leaving fundamentals mixed and giving analysts a range of views. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales — Multiple executives disclosed significant share sales (including CEO Gayn Erickson, VP Didier Wimmers, VP Alistair Sporck and others) in recent SEC filings; the CEO sales alone totaled millions and can create near-term selling pressure and investor concern about insider conviction. CEO Erickson SEC filing

Large insider sales — Multiple executives disclosed significant share sales (including CEO Gayn Erickson, VP Didier Wimmers, VP Alistair Sporck and others) in recent SEC filings; the CEO sales alone totaled millions and can create near-term selling pressure and investor concern about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Clustered executive/director dispositions — Director and senior officer sales (e.g., Fariba Danesh, Adil Engineer, Donald Richmond II and others) total hundreds of thousands to millions in aggregate; although many filings cite tax withholding for vested awards, the volume amplifies selling pressure. Insider selling roundup

Clustered executive/director dispositions — Director and senior officer sales (e.g., Fariba Danesh, Adil Engineer, Donald Richmond II and others) total hundreds of thousands to millions in aggregate; although many filings cite tax withholding for vested awards, the volume amplifies selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Press aggregation emphasizing insider liquidity — Media coverage highlighting ~$2.1M+ of insider sales reinforces a narrative of insider liquidity events, which can weigh on sentiment even when sales are routine. Media summary of insider sales

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

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Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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