Adil Engineer Sells 3,728 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) COO Adil Engineer sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $247,166.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 41,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,538.30. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Adil Engineer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 9th, Adil Engineer sold 13,085 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $892,135.30.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $75.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,920,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 469,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 642,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,117 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Aehr Test Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price-target action — A recent note bumped AEHR’s price target up substantially (reported as a 48.62% increase to $55.08), signaling renewed analyst interest that can attract buyers. AEHR price target increase

Analyst support and price-target action — A recent note bumped AEHR’s price target up substantially (reported as a 48.62% increase to $55.08), signaling renewed analyst interest that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum — The 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day (a “golden cross”), which tends to draw momentum and technical traders into the name. Technical outlook after golden cross

Technical momentum — The 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day (a “golden cross”), which tends to draw momentum and technical traders into the name. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed fundamentals — AEHR recently beat EPS estimates marginally (reported ($0.05) vs. ($0.07) expected) but missed revenue expectations, leaving fundamentals mixed and giving analysts a range of views. Quarterly results and analyst notes

Mixed fundamentals — AEHR recently beat EPS estimates marginally (reported ($0.05) vs. ($0.07) expected) but missed revenue expectations, leaving fundamentals mixed and giving analysts a range of views. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales — Multiple executives disclosed significant share sales (including CEO Gayn Erickson, VP Didier Wimmers, VP Alistair Sporck and others) in recent SEC filings; the CEO sales alone totaled millions and can create near-term selling pressure and investor concern about insider conviction. CEO Erickson SEC filing

Large insider sales — Multiple executives disclosed significant share sales (including CEO Gayn Erickson, VP Didier Wimmers, VP Alistair Sporck and others) in recent SEC filings; the CEO sales alone totaled millions and can create near-term selling pressure and investor concern about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Clustered executive/director dispositions — Director and senior officer sales (e.g., Fariba Danesh, Adil Engineer, Donald Richmond II and others) total hundreds of thousands to millions in aggregate; although many filings cite tax withholding for vested awards, the volume amplifies selling pressure. Insider selling roundup

Clustered executive/director dispositions — Director and senior officer sales (e.g., Fariba Danesh, Adil Engineer, Donald Richmond II and others) total hundreds of thousands to millions in aggregate; although many filings cite tax withholding for vested awards, the volume amplifies selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Press aggregation emphasizing insider liquidity — Media coverage highlighting ~$2.1M+ of insider sales reinforces a narrative of insider liquidity events, which can weigh on sentiment even when sales are routine. Media summary of insider sales

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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