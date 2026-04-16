Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,466 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,260,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $955,461,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SEI Investments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,160,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,015,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,084,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,920,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in SEI Investments by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,343,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,018,000 after buying an additional 317,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $80.01 on Thursday. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $607.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.97 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $326,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,282.54. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,412,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,883,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,241,542.90. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,447 shares of company stock worth $12,318,659. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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