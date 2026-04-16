Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 508.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,093 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $56,111.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,041.44. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,794.72. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $4,177,480. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $54.43 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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