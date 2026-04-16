Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 496 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of NVR worth $53,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. State of Wyoming bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in NVR by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7,700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,182.83.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,785.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7,034.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7,345.75. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,301.02 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $105.42 by $16.12. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $139.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. This represents a 36.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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