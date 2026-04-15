SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Holdings Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $497,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,042,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,764,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,540.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 689,473 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,891,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,511,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,077,000 after acquiring an additional 591,474 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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