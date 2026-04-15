Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Purchased by Luminvest Wealth Management LLC

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1117 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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