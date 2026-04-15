Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $248.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 1.87% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $248,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,614,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,388 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,460,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 994,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 751,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,254,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,125,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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