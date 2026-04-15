Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,453 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 331,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,345,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,544,000 after purchasing an additional 133,977 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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