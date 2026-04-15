Short Interest in Wytec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WYTC) Drops By 28.7%

Wytec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WYTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 362 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 508 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wytec International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WYTC opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Wytec International has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

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About Wytec International

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Wytec International, Inc is a U.S.-based wireless infrastructure company focused on the design, deployment and operation of small cell networks. The company develops turnkey solutions aimed at accelerating the rollout of next-generation wireless services, including 4G LTE and 5G technology. Through a combination of proprietary hardware and software, Wytec seeks to address the growing demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity in urban and suburban environments.

Central to Wytec’s offering is its BitBOX™ small cell platform, a modular system that integrates radios, antennas, power management and network intelligence into a compact enclosure.

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