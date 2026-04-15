Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.26. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 10,001 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYLLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deep Yellow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

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Deep Yellow Trading Up 7.7%

About Deep Yellow

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

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