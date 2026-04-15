Short Interest in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Expands By 73.4%

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,290 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the March 15th total of 22,088 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISMD. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

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Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ISMD opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.00. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

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