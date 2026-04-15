Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 21,565 shares.The stock last traded at $78.13 and had previously closed at $78.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Kerry Group Stock Performance

Kerry Group Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

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Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.

Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.

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