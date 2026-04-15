Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.0887, but opened at $8.7625. Worley shares last traded at $8.7625, with a volume of 1,028 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Worley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Worley Stock Performance

About Worley

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

(Get Free Report)

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

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