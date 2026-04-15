Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $841.05 and last traded at $871.18. Approximately 6,461,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,056,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $897.30.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley Financial raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lumentum from $750.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.44.

Lumentum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 261.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $688.49 and a 200 day moving average of $427.13.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total transaction of $26,624,774.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6,239.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 194,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 46,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

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Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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