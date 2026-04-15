Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $21.2050. Approximately 10,095,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 32,452,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $136,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,086.88. This represents a 38.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $118,808.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 308,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,037.39. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,230,986. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $62,153,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,004 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,372,000. Finally, Marex Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 2,419,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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