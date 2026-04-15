Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.27 and last traded at C$11.22, with a volume of 1361022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ATH. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.29.

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Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.03.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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