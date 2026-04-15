Financial Comparison: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Outdoor Brands and Topgolf Callaway Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 2 0 2 0 2.00 Topgolf Callaway Brands 1 2 0 0 1.67

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

49.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -4.78% 0.62% 0.44% Topgolf Callaway Brands -1.66% 0.43% 0.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Topgolf Callaway Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $222.32 million 0.54 -$80,000.00 ($0.78) -12.18 Topgolf Callaway Brands $2.06 billion 1.27 -$409.30 million ($0.32) -44.84

American Outdoor Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Topgolf Callaway Brands. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Outdoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Topgolf Callaway Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

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American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

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Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage, and accessories under the TravisMathew brand; and footwear, belts, hats, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the Cuater by TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

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