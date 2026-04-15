Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rises By 75.1%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 74,665 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 42,648 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 1,860.3% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

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Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: PPSI) is a specialized provider of electrical power infrastructure services and equipment. Through its subsidiaries, Pioneer Transformer and Pioneer Environmental Services, the company offers engineering, manufacturing, repair, and refurbishment solutions for power transformers, reactors and related substation components. Its product portfolio spans new transformer builds, on-site maintenance, retrofits and upgrades designed to extend equipment life and optimize performance for a broad range of voltage ratings.

In addition to its core transformer and reactor business, Pioneer Power Solutions provides environmental services that focus on the reclamation, recycling and remediation of dielectric fluids, including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and other regulated materials.

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