State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Target were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,195,953,000 after buying an additional 6,481,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,648,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,377,031,000 after buying an additional 911,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,051,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,050,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $350,742,000 after buying an additional 360,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,309,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,884,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Target from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.32.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.03. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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