Brokerages Set Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Target Price at $3.75

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOWL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25,389 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

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