ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 497.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qlik partnership to surface governed enterprise data and analytics inside ServiceNow workflows — strengthens NOW’s play to be an “enterprise AI nerve center,” which supports long-term revenue and platform stickiness. Read More.

Qlik partnership to surface governed enterprise data and analytics inside ServiceNow workflows — strengthens NOW’s play to be an “enterprise AI nerve center,” which supports long-term revenue and platform stickiness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TrustCloud integration brings AI-driven cyber risk automation into the ServiceNow platform — incremental security use-cases and GTM motions can expand platform adoption. Read More.

TrustCloud integration brings AI-driven cyber risk automation into the ServiceNow platform — incremental security use-cases and GTM motions can expand platform adoption. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cadena named #1 ServiceNow SAM partner for 2026 and recognized for AI-augmented delivery — partner momentum helps execution of large enterprise deployments. Read More.

Cadena named #1 ServiceNow SAM partner for 2026 and recognized for AI-augmented delivery — partner momentum helps execution of large enterprise deployments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lists ServiceNow among its top software picks ahead of earnings — an institutional vote of confidence that can support demand if macro/earnings tone improves. Read More.

Mizuho lists ServiceNow among its top software picks ahead of earnings — an institutional vote of confidence that can support demand if macro/earnings tone improves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: SaaS-wide dip-buying and macro headlines are driving rotation across cloud/software names — some intraday moves in peers (Cloudflare, Pegasystems, Shopify, etc.) create noisy comparables for NOW. Read More.

SaaS-wide dip-buying and macro headlines are driving rotation across cloud/software names — some intraday moves in peers (Cloudflare, Pegasystems, Shopify, etc.) create noisy comparables for NOW. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI/compute frenzy headlines (CoreWeave, Data Center plays) are reshaping sector flows; ServiceNow benefits indirectly from enterprise AI thematic interest but isn’t a pure-play compute/value chain name. Read More.

Broader AI/compute frenzy headlines (CoreWeave, Data Center plays) are reshaping sector flows; ServiceNow benefits indirectly from enterprise AI thematic interest but isn’t a pure-play compute/value chain name. Read More. Negative Sentiment: BMO cut its price target from $170 to $120 (still “outperform”) — the target reset narrows upside and likely pressured near-term sentiment. Read More.

BMO cut its price target from $170 to $120 (still “outperform”) — the target reset narrows upside and likely pressured near-term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: RBC also lowered its target to $121 while keeping an outperform — another analyst target reduction adding to sell-side caution. Read More.

RBC also lowered its target to $121 while keeping an outperform — another analyst target reduction adding to sell-side caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: UBS cut NOW to Neutral — an explicit downgrade from a major bank weighs on discretionary institutional demand. Read More.

UBS cut NOW to Neutral — an explicit downgrade from a major bank weighs on discretionary institutional demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent bearish commentary pieces highlight valuation concerns and argue the correction could continue — contributes to selling pressure despite growth/AI narratives. Read More.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.12. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. HSBC dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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