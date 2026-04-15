Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 320,500 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $57,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 192,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 222,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 54,299 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 155.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGSB stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2045 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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