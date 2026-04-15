Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $87.46 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,302,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,458,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.74.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.Fiserv’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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