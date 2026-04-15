Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 12,611 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Federated Hermes worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3,229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,657,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,577,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2,410.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,479,000 after acquiring an additional 748,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 29.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,939,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,669,000 after acquiring an additional 670,643 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2,427.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 527,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 20.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 498,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised Federated Hermes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 72,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $4,070,602.16. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 263,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,989.01. This represents a 21.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

See Also

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