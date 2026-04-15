Third View Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Freedom Capital cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amgen from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.24.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $350.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.58. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.