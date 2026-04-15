SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Yanjun Wang Sells 800 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $68,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,056. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $68,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $69,296.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $66,384.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $66,128.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $65,568.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $64,096.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $63,704.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $68,080.00.

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Key Headlines Impacting SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent strong upside: a market write‑up notes Sea saw a double‑digit share‑price rise in the recent move, which likely attracted momentum and short‑term buying interest. Read More.

Recent strong upside: a market write‑up notes Sea saw a double‑digit share‑price rise in the recent move, which likely attracted momentum and short‑term buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small insider reductions: insiders Jingye Chen disclosed two small sales (800 shares on Apr 10 and 800 shares on Apr 13), representing only ~0.35% shifts in holdings — routine but adds to the volume of insider activity. SEC filing: Read More.

Small insider reductions: insiders Jingye Chen disclosed two small sales (800 shares on Apr 10 and 800 shares on Apr 13), representing only ~0.35% shifts in holdings — routine but adds to the volume of insider activity. SEC filing: Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small insider reductions: Yanjun Wang disclosed two sales (800 shares on Apr 10 and 800 shares on Apr 13), ~3% reductions in their position; small absolute size but contributes to overall insider selling narrative. SEC filing: Read More.

Small insider reductions: Yanjun Wang disclosed two sales (800 shares on Apr 10 and 800 shares on Apr 13), ~3% reductions in their position; small absolute size but contributes to overall insider selling narrative. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large director selling: Director David Y. Ma sold 122,698 shares (Apr 10) and 80,606 shares (Apr 13) at average prices near $85–$86; combined proceeds ≈ $17.5M and ownership declined materially (~7–9% reductions reported). Such large director sales weigh on investor confidence. SEC filing: Read More.

Large director selling: Director David Y. Ma sold 122,698 shares (Apr 10) and 80,606 shares (Apr 13) at average prices near $85–$86; combined proceeds ≈ $17.5M and ownership declined materially (~7–9% reductions reported). Such large director sales weigh on investor confidence. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO selling: Chief Operating Officer Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares on Apr 10 and another 10,000 on Apr 13 (average prices ~$84–$86), totaling ≈ $1.7M and a few percent reduction in his stake — another high‑profile insider sale. SEC filing: Read More.

COO selling: Chief Operating Officer Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares on Apr 10 and another 10,000 on Apr 13 (average prices ~$84–$86), totaling ≈ $1.7M and a few percent reduction in his stake — another high‑profile insider sale. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media recap of large director sale: coverage highlights a director sale totaling roughly $14.2M, reinforcing the narrative of meaningful insider liquidation this week. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 4.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 2,860.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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