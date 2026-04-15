Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,294,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,344 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,779,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,743 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,438,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,966 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,009,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,754,000 after acquiring an additional 199,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,864,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,884,000 after acquiring an additional 133,206 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Further Reading

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