Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 126,543 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,543 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of Zoetis worth $55,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 261,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Zoetis Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.29 and a 12-month high of $172.23.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

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About Zoetis

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Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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