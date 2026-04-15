3,028 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Purchased by Third View Private Wealth LLC

Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 187,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,537,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,975,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LPL Financial Stock Up 0.2%

LPLA opened at $322.45 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.51 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.93 and a 200-day moving average of $342.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $433.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $506,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,931. This represents a 6.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $675,196.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,838.15. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,837. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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