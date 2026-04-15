Third View Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Third View Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 290.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,013 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 6.1%

NYSE FND opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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