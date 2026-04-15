Head to Head Comparison: Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) versus Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kone Oyj has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Dividends

Kone Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kone Oyj pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Electric pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Electric has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kone Oyj $12.72 billion 2.43 $1.11 billion $1.07 31.83 Franklin Electric $2.13 billion 2.14 $147.09 million $3.22 32.02

This table compares Kone Oyj and Franklin Electric”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kone Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Electric. Kone Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kone Oyj and Franklin Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kone Oyj 8.76% 40.59% 11.29% Franklin Electric 6.90% 14.52% 9.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kone Oyj and Franklin Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kone Oyj 2 4 0 1 2.00 Franklin Electric 0 3 0 0 2.00

Franklin Electric has a consensus target price of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Kone Oyj.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Franklin Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Franklin Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Kone Oyj

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KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Franklin Electric

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Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, municipal, and industrial applications; and manufactures electronic drives and controls that are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as provides protection from various hazards, such as electrical surges, over-heating, and dry wells or tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in fueling system applications. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and telecommunication and data center infrastructure. The Distribution segment sells to and provides presale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment. The company sells its products to wholesale and retail distributors, specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

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