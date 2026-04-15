Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$4,195.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,195.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,000.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,600.00 to C$4,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$3,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,515.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2,496.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3,051.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.87. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$2,196.00 and a 1-year high of C$5,300.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$7.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.40%.The company had revenue of C$4.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

About Constellation Software

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Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

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