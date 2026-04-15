Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Galapagos from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Galapagos from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

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Galapagos Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GLPG opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.32. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $37.78.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $13.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 2,490.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,229 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 569.0% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,036,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,024,000 after acquiring an additional 881,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 196,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 186,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth $3,359,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

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Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies. Established in 1999 through the merger of Tibotec and Progenix, Galapagos has built a research platform targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and oncology. The company’s discovery engine integrates human genetics, translational biology and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize drug candidates with unique modes of action.

The company’s pipeline encompasses multiple programs across various stages of development.

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