Invariant Investment Management Takes $899,000 Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Invariant Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,693 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Invariant Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after buying an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,705,000 after acquiring an additional 920,353 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $235.72 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.88.

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About Adobe

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Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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