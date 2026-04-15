Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target to $340 (maintaining Buy), citing continued AI-driven industrial demand that supports Vertiv’s growth outlook. Read More.

Citi raised its price target to $340 (maintaining Buy), citing continued AI-driven industrial demand that supports Vertiv’s growth outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs increased its price target to $311 and keeps a Buy rating—another major bank lift that likely boosted momentum. Read More.

Goldman Sachs increased its price target to $311 and keeps a Buy rating—another major bank lift that likely boosted momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is named among the companies partnering with Nvidia in 2026, underscoring its role in supplying critical infrastructure for AI deployments; Evercore and Barclays have also affirmed favorable ratings. Read More.

Vertiv is named among the companies partnering with Nvidia in 2026, underscoring its role in supplying critical infrastructure for AI deployments; Evercore and Barclays have also affirmed favorable ratings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A: Vertiv acquired BMarko Structures to expand in‑house structural fabrication and speed capacity for manufactured/converged infrastructure — a direct play on scaling for AI/data‑center builds. Read More.

Strategic M&A: Vertiv acquired BMarko Structures to expand in‑house structural fabrication and speed capacity for manufactured/converged infrastructure — a direct play on scaling for AI/data‑center builds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Energy‑services collaboration: Vertiv integrated its EnergyCore Grid BESS with CPower’s VPP platform to monetize behind‑the‑meter storage, improving interconnection options and potentially boosting asset economics for data‑center customers. Read More.

Energy‑services collaboration: Vertiv integrated its EnergyCore Grid BESS with CPower’s VPP platform to monetize behind‑the‑meter storage, improving interconnection options and potentially boosting asset economics for data‑center customers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry positioning: Q4 sector reviews and commentary compare Vertiv to peers, highlighting strong top‑line growth but also emphasizing competitive dynamics in electrical/data‑center equipment. Useful context but not a single catalyst. Read More.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,353,165.35. This trade represents a 48.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 3.5%

Vertiv stock opened at $310.48 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $312.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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