Natural Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWG Investments LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $91.19 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3329 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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