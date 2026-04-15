Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Lowered to Equal Weight Rating by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RVTY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Revvity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

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Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Revvity has a 52 week low of $81.36 and a 52 week high of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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