Clarus Securities Predicts Parallel Mining FY2026 Earnings

Parallel Mining Corp. (CVE:PAL – Free Report) – Clarus Securities issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parallel Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Clarus Securities has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Parallel Mining’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

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Parallel Mining Trading Up 7.1%

PAL stock opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. Parallel Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

About Parallel Mining

Parallel Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, exploits, and evaluates base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II gold property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The company was formerly known as Parallel Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Parallel Mining Corp. in December 2011. Parallel Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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