One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSS. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, January 5th. iA Financial set a $9.00 target price on One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on One Stop Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded One Stop Systems from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

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One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Shares of OSS stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company’s solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company’s product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

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