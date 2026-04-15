Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 1,278,966 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,018,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278,966 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $253,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,685,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,337,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 25,923,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212,832 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,780,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794,009 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,818,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,039,000 after acquiring an additional 255,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,352,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,336,000 after acquiring an additional 176,770 shares in the last quarter.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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