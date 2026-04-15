Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 2.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 393.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 302.4% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSI was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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