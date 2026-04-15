Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,442 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $342.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $249.94 and a 1-year high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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