Short Interest in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Grows By 40.5%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 104,904 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 74,646 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 338,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 207,001 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 476,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 416,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000.

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VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDX opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.43. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia. The Index is the property of Market Vectors Index Solutions GmbH, which has contracted with Structured Solutions AG to maintain and calculate the Index.

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