Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,365 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 22,949 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MAGG opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Madison Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

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Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Aggregate Bond ETF

About Madison Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAGG. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Madison Aggregate Bond ETF by 512.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (MAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate superior long-term risk adjusted performance through investments in US investment-grade bonds. The fund maintains an intermediate average portfolio duration but may include securities of any maturity. MAGG was launched on Aug 29, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

Further Reading

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