NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.5860. Approximately 25,086,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 25,500,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Sector funding/catalyst: UK support for Rolls‑Royce SMR development rekindled bullish sentiment across SMR names, drawing short-covering and momentum into NuScale despite no company-specific announcement. Read More.

Sector funding/catalyst: UK support for Rolls‑Royce SMR development rekindled bullish sentiment across SMR names, drawing short-covering and momentum into NuScale despite no company-specific announcement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/analyst context: several write-ups note NuScale is deeply discounted vs. prior levels and highlight both long-term demand drivers (data centers/AI electrification) and execution/financing risks — this supports speculative buying but underlines volatility. Read More.

Valuation/analyst context: several write-ups note NuScale is deeply discounted vs. prior levels and highlight both long-term demand drivers (data centers/AI electrification) and execution/financing risks — this supports speculative buying but underlines volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Active litigation risk: multiple national plaintiff firms have filed or solicited lead‑plaintiff applicants in a securities class action tied to the ENTRA1 disclosure and the prior stock plunge, with April 20 lead‑plaintiff deadlines highlighted — this produces sustained negative headlines and potential liability. Read More.

Active litigation risk: multiple national plaintiff firms have filed or solicited lead‑plaintiff applicants in a securities class action tied to the ENTRA1 disclosure and the prior stock plunge, with April 20 lead‑plaintiff deadlines highlighted — this produces sustained negative headlines and potential liability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Allegations detail ENTRA1 shortcomings: plaintiff firms specifically allege misrepresentations about ENTRA1 partners and performance, reinforcing execution and disclosure risk that could pressure valuation if claims proceed. Read More.

Allegations detail ENTRA1 shortcomings: plaintiff firms specifically allege misrepresentations about ENTRA1 partners and performance, reinforcing execution and disclosure risk that could pressure valuation if claims proceed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider/affiliate selling: Corp Fluor disclosed a 13.5M-share sale (~$163M) and prior large dispositions; the magnitude increases float/supply and raises investor concern about insider conviction. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMR. Bank of America upgraded NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Northland Securities raised NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

NuScale Power Trading Up 7.1%

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $162,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,436,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,088,217.04. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,523.02. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,135,610 shares of company stock worth $171,143,439 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,169,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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