Short Interest in SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Increases By 55.0%

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 234,050 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 150,981 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SSP Group Price Performance

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut SSP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SSP Group Company Profile

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SSP Group is a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations worldwide. The company designs, manages and operates branded and independent restaurants, bars, cafés and kiosks across airports, railway stations, motorway service stations and cultural attractions. Its portfolio encompasses both proprietary concepts and partnerships with major global food and beverage brands, offering tailored dining experiences for travellers.

Headquartered in London, UK, SSP Group traces its roots to Travellers Fare, founded in the 1960s, and was formally established as SSP Group following a spin-off from Compass Group in 2006.

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