Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,730 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 40,836 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31.

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About Singapore Telecommunications

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Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), commonly known as Singtel, is a Singapore-based telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) group. The company’s core consumer services include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and pay-TV and content distribution. Singtel also provides a range of enterprise solutions such as managed services, cloud and data center offerings, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and systems integration for corporate and public-sector customers.

Beyond its domestic market, Singtel operates as a regional hub through subsidiaries and strategic investments.

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