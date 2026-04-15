CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAMP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

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CAMP4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

CAMP opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $234.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.41. CAMP4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.56). CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 162.49% and a negative net margin of 2,298.54%.The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAMP4 Therapeutics will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAMP4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

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